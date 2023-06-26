US delegation to meet political parties during Dhaka visit

A four-member high-level US delegation led by US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will visit Bangladesh in July.
US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will also be in the delegation.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a foreign ministry official from Dhaka said Bangladesh and the US maintain bilateral ties on various issues and the US delegation is visiting to discuss these.
According to sources concerned the US delegation is visiting Dhaka in the backdrop of the new visa policy, which the US announced on 24 May to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh.
However, the date of the visit is yet to be ascertained.
According to diplomatic sources, the US delegation will hold meetings with various political parties including Awami League and BNP, and representatives of the civil society.
With the national election due in the next couple of months, the visit of a high-level US delegation to Dhaka is being taken seriously.