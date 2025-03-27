President Trump greets Chief Adviser, people of Bangladesh on Independence Day
US President Donald Trump greeted the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Independence Day on Wednesday.
This information was divulged in the verified Facebook page of the Chief Adviser of GOB on Thursday.
26 March was the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.
In his message, Donald Trump said, “Dear Mr. Chief Advisor, On behalf of the American people, I wish you and the people of Bangladesh a happy Independence Day.
Speaking about the opportunities in the coming days, the message said, “This time of transition presents an opportunity for the people of Bangladesh to build capacity for democracy, economic progress, and enhanced security.”
In the message, Donald Trump also spoke about continuing partnership between Bangladesh and the US and hoped to “work together on promoting regional security in the Indo-Pacific”.
“The United States looks forward to continuing our partnership in this coming decisive year. I am confident that we can advance our bilateral economic development while we strengthen our relationship and work together on promoting regional security in the Indo-Pacific,” the message read.
On the occasion of this Independence Day celebration, please accept my sincere best wishes to you and the people of Bangladesh, Trump added.