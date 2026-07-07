Case filed over explosion at NCP rally in Savar, 2 Jubo League activists arrested

The First Information Report (FIR) alleges that an organised banned group may have been involved in the explosion. In connection with the incident, police detained two members of the banned Jubo League as suspects and later showed them arrested in the case.

The two arrested individuals are Md Nurul Islam, 52, of Purba Bhakum village under Singair police station in Manikganj, and Md Sajeeb, 32, of the Anandapur area of Savar.

Saidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Dhaka District Detective Branch (North), told Prothom Alo that detectives detained the two men from Anandapur in Savar at around 2:00 am on Tuesday.

He said that Nurul Islam is the former General Secretary of a union unit of the Jubo League under Singair police station, while Sajeeb is a Jubo League activist in Savar. Police later handed both men over to Savar model police station.