Diplomacy
Tarique-Takaichi talks begin in Tokyo as Bangladesh PM accorded warm welcome at Japanese PM’s Office
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Tuesday, began high-level bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office here aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, and enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries.
The summit began at 11:40 am local time at the Kantei, the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, with Tarique Rahman representing Bangladesh and Takaichi representing Japan.
The talks are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and commercial activities, increasing Japanese cooperation in key sectors, and exchanging views on regional and international issues.
Earlier, Takaichi welcomed Tarique Rahman upon his arrival at the Kantei at 11:32 am. The two prime ministers stood side by side on a ceremonial platform as a contingent of Japan’s armed forces accorded the Bangladesh prime minister a guard of honour, accompanied by the national anthems of the two countries.
Tarique Rahman inspected the guard of honour before introducing members of his delegation to Takaichi. The Japanese prime minister, in turn, introduced members of her cabinet to the Bangladesh leader.
After the ceremonial proceedings, the Bangladesh prime minister signed the visitors’ book at the entrance to the main building before the two leaders proceeded to their summit meeting.
The talks are scheduled to continue until 12:10 pm, followed by a joint press announcement at 12:15 pm on the outcomes of their discussions.
Takaichi is scheduled to host a luncheon in honour of Tarique Rahman at the Kantei at 12:30 pm. At the beginning of the luncheon, she will deliver a brief welcome address. In response, Tarique Rahman will deliver his remarks.
Bangladesh and Japanese national flags were displayed along the road leading to the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office to welcome the Bangladesh prime minister.
The Bangladesh delegation includes Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications, ICT and Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad.
The visit is expected to open new avenues for bilateral cooperation and attract fresh Japanese private investment in Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam said at a curtain-raiser press conference back in Dhaka.
He said the two countries would focus on the effective implementation of the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), signed in February 2026, expanding access for Bangladeshi products to the Japanese market and strengthening business engagement.
The two sides are also expected to explore cooperation in renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, digital transformation, skills development and human resource development.
Siam said several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were under discussion for signing during the visit. The proposed agreements cover agriculture, fisheries, human resource and skills development, domestic aviation, trade, environmental conservation and the modernisation of local government.
During the four-day visit, Tarique Rahman is also scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Forum and meet Japanese business leaders.
The prime minister arrived in Tokyo Monday morning at the invitation of Takaichi. He was received at Narita International Airport by Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Yasutaka Nakasone.
On the first day of the visit, Tarique Rahman held separate meetings with a high-level Japanese parliamentary delegation led by former prime minister Taro Aso, Marubeni Corporation Chairman Masumi Kakinoki and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr Akihiko Tanaka.
During his meeting with Aso, the Bangladesh prime minister recalled their meeting in Japan in 2006, acknowledged Aso’s contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and invited him to visit Bangladesh again, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said.
At the meeting with Kakinoki, discussions focused on expanding trade and investment, implementing the EPA and exploring Japanese investment in information and communication technology, energy and advanced manufacturing. Tarique Rahman also discussed modernising Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited and exploring the possibility of establishing a second fertiliser factory.
During his meeting with JICA President Tanaka, the prime minister discussed continued Japanese support for infrastructure and economic development projects, faster implementation of ongoing projects and proposals for a Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership and a Technological Village and Innovation City.
Agricultural modernisation, agro-processing, light engineering and energy security also featured in the discussions.
Other members include Invest Bangladesh Authority Chairman Ashik Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Overseas Employment in the Asia-Pacific Region Dr Md Shakirul Islam Khan, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, Economic Relations Division Secretary Shahriar Kader Siddiky and Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.
Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General and Nezame Islam Party acting Secretary General Azizul Hoque Islamabadi and Am Janata Dal General Secretary Md Tarek Rahman are also accompanying the prime minister.
This is Tarique Rahman’s third state visit abroad since taking office on February 17 this year. He previously visited Malaysia and China and travelled to New York in September to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.