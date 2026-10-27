Tarique-Takaichi talks begin in Tokyo as Bangladesh PM accorded warm welcome at Japanese PM’s Office

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Tuesday, began high-level bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office here aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, and enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The summit began at 11:40 am local time at the Kantei, the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, with Tarique Rahman representing Bangladesh and Takaichi representing Japan.

The talks are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and commercial activities, increasing Japanese cooperation in key sectors, and exchanging views on regional and international issues.