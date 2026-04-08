Khalilur Rahman holds a private discussion with Jaishankar after Delhi meeting
During his first visit to Delhi as Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman has held a meeting with India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.
On Wednesday afternoon, after a meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi, Khalilur Rahman also had a private discussion with the Indian Foreign Minister.
Diplomatic sources have indicated that the foreign ministers of the neighbouring countries discussed bilateral issues as well as regional topics.
Humaiun Kobir, the Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs, was also present at the meeting with Jaishankar. He accompanied the Foreign Minister on the trip to Delhi.
After the Awami League was ousted from power in the July 2024 mass uprising, tensions arose in Dhaka-Delhi relations.
The 12 February elections signaled a thaw in these relations with the establishment of a BNP government.
Following this development, Khalilur Rahman, as the first minister of the new government led by Tarique Rahman, visited India. He arrived in Delhi on Tuesday on this "goodwill" visit.
Today at noon, the foreign ministers held a formal meeting at Hyderabad House with their respective delegations. Earlier in the morning, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman attended a breakfast meeting with several Indian editors and senior journalists.
In the afternoon, he is scheduled to meet with India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.
On the first day of his visit to India, Khalilur Rahman met with the country's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, conveying a message of advancing a long-term relationship based on mutual respect and trust.
Before becoming Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman also served as Bangladesh's National Security Advisor in the interim government.
Before attending the Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius, Khalilur Rahman traveled to India with Humaiun Kobir, the Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs.
They are scheduled to leave Delhi for Mauritius on Thursday morning. The conference is to be held in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, on 11 and 12 April.