Bangladesh’s voter count now over 127.6m
The number of registered voters in Bangladesh has reached approximately 12.76 crore (127.6 million), according to the draft updated electoral rolls released by the election commission (EC) on Sunday.
The total number of the country’s voters is 12,76,12,384.
Of them, 64,760,382 are male, 62,850,772 are female, and 1,230 are from the third gender voters, EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed told a press briefing at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.
The draft electoral rolls will be finalised on 18 November ahead of the 13th parliamentary election by receiving and settling complaints, if any, over the draft list.
The EC secretary further said the number of voters increased by 13,04,880 between 1 September 2025 and 31 October 2025.
The number of male voters is 19,09,610 higher than that of female voters in the country’s electoral rolls. “Those who turned 18 by 31 October this year and completed their registration have been included in the voter lists,” he said.
The EC will receive any objection and recommendation over the draft electoral rolls by 17 November and release the final lists ahead of the next general election to be held in early February 2026.
Earlier, on 31 August, the EC had released a supplementary voter list showing 12,63,07,504 total voters, including 64,100,455 males, 62,205,819 females, and 1,230 third-gender voters.