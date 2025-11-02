Bangladesh’s voter count now over 127.6m

The number of registered voters in Bangladesh has reached approximately 12.76 crore (127.6 million), according to the draft updated electoral rolls released by the election commission (EC) on Sunday.

Of them, 64,760,382 are male, 62,850,772 are female, and 1,230 are from the third gender voters, EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed told a press briefing at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.