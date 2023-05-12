KrayonMag’s new initiative ‘Bornomala’

A calligraphy and typography exhibition 'Bornomala’ started today at the Liberation War Museum in Agargaon, Dhaka. This is yet another innovative endeavor by Krayonmag, a distinctive publishing and social storytelling platform in Bangladesh. This three-day exhibition will continue till Saturday, 13 May.

Out of deep concern for all the lost alphabets of the world, KrayonMag wishes to preserve the Bangladeshi alphabet out of respect. The 'Bornomala’ exhibition is organised to display the script of different languages of Bangladesh in the form of calligraphy, typography, lettering.

Selina Hussain, author, writer, and novelist, attended the inaugural celebration today. Also present were Lion Salma Adil MJF, Founder (Salma Adil Foundation), CFO (Top of Mind), UNDP Project Officer Rebecca Sultana, and Poet Gulshan-e-Yasmeen, who is a lifelong member of Bangla Academy and chairman and founder of Children and women vision foundation.

Salma Adil said "Krayonmag’ has been working for a long time to promote and spread the Bengali language. "This ‘'Bornomala’ exhibition is another essential part of that endeavor. I believe that this endeavor would raise awareness of the Bengali language among our next generation."

Knowing the correct use of the alphabet is essential for correct pronunciation, correct application of the language. Many languages are lost today due to lack of preservation of alphabet. In this context, Selina Hossain said, "We fought for our language and it is our responsibility to protect and preserve this language. The Bangla alphabet should not be lost due to lack of preservation. And KrayonMag should keep up this effort in the future days as well.”

Rebecca Sultana, project Officer of UNDP Bangladesh said, "The alphabet exhibition brings the language alive in front of us. I would like Krayonmag to continue this in the future. May other languages grow at the same pace as Bengali language. UNDP is happy to be a partner of this event."

Various artists from Bangladesh and India participated in the exhibition. Among the participants are Arup Baul, Jannatul Ferdous, Shubhra Dhar, Abdul Baten Sarkar, Manowar Hussain Shah, Md. Morsalin bin Kashem, Obaidullah Omar, Upal Roy Chowdhury, Mehnaz Tabassum and many others.

Sustainable fashion activist, artist Faiza Ahmed participated in this event with her art collection. A collection of her sarees is arranged across a part of Gallery 6 in the Liberation War Museum. Those sarees have calligraphy of different colors.

The exhibition will be open for visitors tomorrow Friday from 2.00 pm to 8 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. The finale program of the exhibition will be held on Saturday 13th May at 3.30pm.

PR partner of this event is Backpage PR, knowledge partner is UNDP and Volunteer Opportunities is the promotional partner.