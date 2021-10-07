Daily Covid deaths drop to seven-month low

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, on Thursday rose to 1,560,818 as 663 more cases were reported, after testing 22,321 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 2.97 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 15.78 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 664 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,521,777.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 97.50 per cent while the rate of death is 1.77 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, six were male and six female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,730 were male (64.13 per cent) and 9,917 female (35.87 per cent).
Among the 12 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 11 breathed their last at different government hospitals and one died at private hospital.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, four were in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, one in Rajshahi and two were in Khulna division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 17,049 were in Dhaka, 5,612 in Chattogram, 2,030 in Rajshahi, 3,571 in Khulna, 937 in Barishal, 1,257 in Sylhet, 1,356 in Rangpur, and 835 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 22,782 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 9,891,614.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.