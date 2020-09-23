Daily Sangram editor gets HC bail

Advertisement
The High Court on Wednesday granted one-year interim bail to editor of 'Daily Sangram' Abul Asad in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, reports UNB.
Justice Md Emdadul Huq and justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury passed the order.
Lawyers Khandaker Mahbub Hossain and Mohamamd Sishir Manir stood for Abul Asad.
On 12 December, a case was filed against Abul Asad under the Digital Security Act with Hatirjheel police station for describing executed war criminal Abdul Quader Molla as a 'martyr'.
Leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha vandalised the office of Jamaat-e-Islami mouthpiece 'Daily Sangram' the following day.
