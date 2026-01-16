‘Wilful negligence’ in Khaleda Zia’s treatment: Professor FM Siddiqui

There was “wilful negligence” in the medical care of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, the head of the medical board formed to oversee her treatment, professor FM Siddiqui, stated this.

Due to incorrect treatment and negligence, Khaleda Zia’s liver condition deteriorated rapidly, ultimately pushing her towards death, he stated.

Professor FM Siddiqui made these remarks while addressing a civic condolence meeting organised by members of civil society in memory of Khaleda Zia. The meeting was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament complex) premises on Friday afternoon.

He said that after Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April 2021 with complications related to Covid-19, they, the current medical board, assumed responsibility for her treatment. From that point until her death on 30 December, professor FM Siddiqui remained directly involved in her medical care.