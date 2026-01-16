‘Wilful negligence’ in Khaleda Zia’s treatment: Professor FM Siddiqui
There was “wilful negligence” in the medical care of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, the head of the medical board formed to oversee her treatment, professor FM Siddiqui, stated this.
Due to incorrect treatment and negligence, Khaleda Zia’s liver condition deteriorated rapidly, ultimately pushing her towards death, he stated.
Professor FM Siddiqui made these remarks while addressing a civic condolence meeting organised by members of civil society in memory of Khaleda Zia. The meeting was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament complex) premises on Friday afternoon.
He said that after Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April 2021 with complications related to Covid-19, they, the current medical board, assumed responsibility for her treatment. From that point until her death on 30 December, professor FM Siddiqui remained directly involved in her medical care.
Sharing his experience, he said, “Immediately after her admission under our supervision, we carried out the necessary investigations and, to our great astonishment and concern, found that Madam was suffering from liver cirrhosis. Yet the medical discharge summary from the medical university had instructed her to take a tablet called methotrexate regularly for the treatment of arthritis, and she was administered this medication even while hospitalised. We immediately discontinued the drug.”
FM Siddiqui explained that Khaleda Zia was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and had been taking the medication on the advice of rheumatologists. In addition, she had MAFLD (metabolic-associated fatty liver disease).
The senior physician said, “It is important to note here that diagnosing Madam’s liver disease was a very simple matter and did not require a specialist. When prescribing methotrexate, it is essential to regularly monitor several liver function parameters through blood tests, and if abnormal results are found, the drug must be stopped and at least a basic abdominal ultrasonography carried out to assess the liver. Astonishingly, even after Madam’s liver function tests showed abnormal results, the government-appointed physicians neither conducted an ultrasonogram nor discontinued MTX (methotrexate).”
Referring to Khaleda Zia’s lack of trust in the physicians treating her at the time, professor FM Siddiqui said she had refused to undergo ultrasonography there. “However, given the seriousness of the situation, a bedside examination through a trusted physician using point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) could easily have been carried out. At the very least, discontinuing MTX was an absolute obligation.”
Noting that many have asked whether Khaleda Zia was given “slow poison”, professor FM Siddiqui stated, “My answer is that methotrexate was the drug that worsened her fatty liver disease and led it to progress to liver cirrhosis. In that context, it was ‘slow poison’ for her liver.”
“Today, there is a deep sense of regret in the hearts of millions across the country—that the person who devoted her entire life to democracy and to the people’s right to vote could not live a little longer. If only she could have witnessed people exercising their voting rights freely and without fear,” he added.
FM Siddiqui stated, “Such negligence in Begum Khaleda Zia’s treatment, and the rapid deterioration of her liver function, pushed her towards death. This constitutes wilful negligence. It is an unpardonable crime, and it must be examined whether this was part of a far-reaching plan to kill her.”
“The medical board possesses clear evidence of negligence in the treatment of her diabetes and arthritis as well,” he mentioned.
He expressed the view that a detailed investigation into three aspects of medical negligence in Khaleda Zia’s treatment should be conducted by a high-powered committee through legal means.
These are: (a) who the members of the government-formed medical board were and on what basis of expertise they assumed responsibility for Khaleda Zia’s treatment, and whether liability for failure to discharge their duties rests with them; (b) which physicians were involved in her treatment during hospitalisation and whether evidence of negligence can be established; and (c) why, during treatment at the medical university, Khaleda Zia was not allowed to include her personal physicians through her lawyers, and who obstructed this process.
Professor Siddiqui expressed hope that the government would contact Khaleda Zia’s family and take the necessary legal steps without delay.