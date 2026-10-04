Lawyers scuffle at court over bail hearing of Maj (retd) Akhtaruzzaman

During the hearing of Major (Retd.) Akhtaruzzaman’s bail application, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami supporting lawyers got involved in an uproar and altercation in the presence of the judge.

This incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the court of Magistrate Jamshed Alam at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

During the tension between the two groups of lawyers, the judge entered his chamber but later returned to conduct the hearing. Even then, there were arguments and scuffles between the BNP and Jamaat-affiliated lawyers.

Following the unexpected situation in the courtroom, as Akhtaruzzaman was being brought down from the court building after the hearing, BNP and Jamaat-affiliated lawyers again engaged in a scuffle. Each side blamed the other for the incident.