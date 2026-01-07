30 countries, 5 organisations, including EU invited to observe elections

The interim government has invited 30 countries, along with five international organisations including the European Union, to observe the 13th national parliamentary elections.

The government hopes that foreign observers will participate on a large scale in this election for the first time in nearly 18 years.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have stated that invitations have already been sent to various countries and organisations. The final list of which countries and organisations will participate in observing the election will be confirmed very soon.

Meanwhile, Ivars Ijabs, head of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) and a member of the European Parliament, will arrive in Dhaka on Thursday.

During his five-day visit, he will meet with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin.