Main eid congregation held, President, Prime Minister attend

The main Eid-ul-Fitr congregation in Bangladesh was held with prayers for peace in a world marked by conflict and war.

The main eid prayer took place at the National Eidgah in Dhaka at 8:30 am on Saturday, with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in attendance.

They offered prayers side by side. This marks the first time in more than three decades that both the President and the Prime Minister have performed eid prayers together at the National Eidgah ground.