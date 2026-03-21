Eid-ul-Fitr
Main eid congregation held, President, Prime Minister attend
The main Eid-ul-Fitr congregation in Bangladesh was held with prayers for peace in a world marked by conflict and war.
The main eid prayer took place at the National Eidgah in Dhaka at 8:30 am on Saturday, with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in attendance.
They offered prayers side by side. This marks the first time in more than three decades that both the President and the Prime Minister have performed eid prayers together at the National Eidgah ground.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman entered the venue at 8:20 am, followed five minutes later by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
Also present at the congregation were Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court Division, members of the cabinet, political leaders, diplomats, and senior government officials. After the prayer, they raised their hands in supplication.
The prayer was led by Mufti Abdul Malek, khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
Following the sermon, special prayers were offered seeking peace and prosperity for the country, as well as an end to conflict and unrest across the world.
Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated after a month of fasting at a time when wars continue in various parts of the world, including the Middle East. The ongoing conflicts have heightened concerns globally, with potential implications for Bangladesh as well. Despite these challenges, the festival has arrived with a message of joy for Muslims.
Although the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) had forecast possible storms and rain, the main congregation at the National Eidgah proceeded without disruption despite a cloudy morning in the capital.
Devout worshippers began gathering early, forming queues to enter the Eidgah from the morning. By 7:00 am, long lines were seen as people entered the ground. Security measures included screening through archways and metal detectors, while the entire venue and surrounding areas were placed under CCTV surveillance.
Road barricades were set up at the three main entry points—Matsya Bhaban, the Press Club, and the Education Building—to control vehicular movement.
Police maintained a strong presence in and around the venue. The eidgah reached full capacity well before the scheduled prayer time, forcing many worshippers to offer prayers on adjacent roads.
This year, the main pavilion at the National Eidgah had arrangements for approximately 35,000 worshippers at a time. Separate facilities were also arranged for women.
According to Dhaka South City Corporation, including surrounding roads and open spaces, arrangements were made for between 90,000 and 100,000 worshippers to offer prayers simultaneously.
Meanwhile, the first eid congregation at the national mosque, Baitul Mukarram, was held at 7:00 am, with four additional congregations scheduled there until 10:45 am. Eid prayers are also being held across the capital and throughout the country at Eidgahs and neighbourhood mosques.