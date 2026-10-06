Birth certificate errors cause suffering at every step

Kaniz Fatema’s 11-year-old son is in Class-V at a school in the capital and will sit for the scholarship examination this year. As part of the preparations for the examination, the school asked for birth registration certificates in both Bangla and English last month. She had obtained her son’s birth certificate in 2015 only in English. So, when she went to the Birth and Death Registration website to obtain the certificate in both languages, she found his name written in Bangla with strange characters. Her husband’s name was also written as something which does not convey any meaning.

Last Sunday, several people were also found at Zone-4 office of Dhaka North City Corporation (Mirpur-10) seeking corrections after falling victim to similar name mix-ups.

A man named Mizanur Rahman had gone there to correct someone else’s birth certificate. The applicant’s mother’s name, Shahana, had been written as ‘DTKKA’. Another man, Nasir Ahmed Belal, said his elder daughter’s English name had been entered incorrectly. In place of his and his wife’s names, ‘LJKLJF’ had been entered.

The victims said they had not made these mistakes; the errors had been made at the registration office.