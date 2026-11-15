Bangladesh to withdraw from global treaty on shipbreaking waste management

In 1986, a ship named Pelican, loaded with fly ash, set sail from the port of Philadelphia in the United States. The ship drifted in the sea for two years.

No country allowed it to anchor because it carried 14,000 tonnes of polluted ash harmful to the environment and human health.

On a morning in October 1988, the captain of the ship announced that they had dumped the ash off the coast of a country, but he did not mention the name of the country. It was later revealed that the country was Haiti.

This led to a storm of protests worldwide. The detailed account of this incident is documented in a report titled "Planet of the Year: A Sinking Mess" on the 2 January 1989 issue of the world-renowned Time Magazine.

Facing global protests, on 22 March 1989, the United Nations initiated the ‘Basel Convention’ to regulate waste movement from one country to another. Its full name is ‘The Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal. ’ A total of 170 countries, including Bangladesh, have signed the convention.

However, at the request of shipbreaking industry owners, the Bangladesh government has decided to withdraw from the Basel Convention’s section on shipbreaking.