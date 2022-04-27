DC deliberately allotted the land to police: Home minister

Syeda Rizwana Hasan told the media, “We are returning with a bit hope. We are convinced with his words that he would keep the issue under his active consideration.”

However, the home minister said most of the police stations in the Dhaka metropolitan areas are operating at rented houses and this is why the police are facing some hassles.

“We told the DC as per rules if any land could be acquired and allotted to the police. The DC deliberately allotted this land to us, after holding discussions with the local public representatives. Police paid its price and the DC later handed over the land,” minister Kamal said.