Rokia Afzal Rahman passes away

Speaking to Prothom Alo Khaled Saifullah said Rokia Afzal Rahman breathed her last at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. She was ailing for a long time. Her health condition deteriorated after she contracted Covid-19. She had been undergoing treatment in Singapore since then.

Khaled Saifullah also said Rokia Afzal Rahman came to Bangladesh a month ago. She took part in a meeting of the board of directors of MIDAS Finance just two days ago. But she was taken to Singapore on an emergency basis as her health condition suddenly deteriorated. She breathed her last in her sleep at around 4:30 am (Bangladesh time).