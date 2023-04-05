Renowned woman entrepreneur and advisor to former caretaker government Rokia Afzal Rahman passes away early Wednesday.
She was 82.
Arlinks Group manager Khaled Saifullah confirmed this to Prothom Alo. Rokia Afzal Rahman was the chairman of the group.
Speaking to Prothom Alo Khaled Saifullah said Rokia Afzal Rahman breathed her last at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. She was ailing for a long time. Her health condition deteriorated after she contracted Covid-19. She had been undergoing treatment in Singapore since then.
Khaled Saifullah also said Rokia Afzal Rahman came to Bangladesh a month ago. She took part in a meeting of the board of directors of MIDAS Finance just two days ago. But she was taken to Singapore on an emergency basis as her health condition suddenly deteriorated. She breathed her last in her sleep at around 4:30 am (Bangladesh time).
She was the chairperson of Mediaworld Limited that owns The Daily Star and chairperson of MIDAS Finance. At the same time she was a shareholder director of Media Star and ABC Radio.
Rokia Afzal Rahman was the founding president of Bangladesh Federation of Women Entrepreneurs (BFWE).
Rokia Afzal Rahman left behind two daughters, a son and many relatives and well-wishers behind.
Her dead body will be brought to Dhaka on Thursday.