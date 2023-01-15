One dies of dengue, 22 more hospitalised in 24 hrs  

Besides, 22 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease. Of the new patients, five were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 17 outside it. One hundred and twenty dengue patients, including 48 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 399 dengue cases and 276 recoveries so far this year.
The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. The DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries in the past year.