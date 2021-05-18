DCAB strongly condemns Rozina's harassment, demands immediate release

DCAB demanded Rozina Islam's quick release and urged the government to take appropriate actions against those who harassed her at the ministry of health and family welfare.

DCAB said it believes that the government will continue allowing media workers to perform their duties without any fear and intimidation ensuring safety and dignity of the profession.

DCAB urged the authorities concerned to take steps for her treatment, if required.

Noting that government is committed to ensure freedom of media, DCAB urged the government to keep eyes open so that no official can tarnish the image of the government by staging such unacceptable incident.