Obtain legal permit, home ministry to illegal immigrants living in Bangladesh
The ministry of home affairs has requested foreign citizens illegally residing and working at different organisations in Bangladesh to obtain legal residency and work permit with required documents.
Otherwise legal action would be taken against the immigrants who would be found to be residing in the country illegally, stated the ministry.
The ministry of home affairs has stated this in a ‘warning’ notice published today, Sunday.
The notice stated that different sources are complaining that many foreign citizens are residing and working in various organisations in Bangladesh illegally.
The notice also read that the foreign citizens illegally residing or working in Bangladesh are requested to get legal residency immediately along with the documents required for permit to reside or work in Bangladesh. Otherwise legal action will be taken against them.