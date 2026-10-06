ASI’s remarks go viral
‘I paid for my uniform with bribes to take bribes’
A video circulating on social media shows Mohammad Elias Hossain, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chunarughat Police Station in Habiganj, saying, “I paid for my uniform with bribes so that I could take bribes.”
Elias Hossain reportedly made the remarks while visiting Ranigaon Bazar in Chunarughat upazila as part of an investigation into a case. A local resident recorded his remarks on a mobile phone. The video later spread on social media, drawing criticism.
In the video, ASI Elias Hossain is heard saying, “People say things only after seeing something happen, don’t they? Don’t you understand? If I say I’m a police officer and I don’t take bribes, I am the imam of Baitul Mukarram would it be believable? I paid for my uniform with bribes, so that I could take bribes.”
According to local sources, ASI Elias Hossain had gone to Ranigaon Bazar to investigate a case filed by Noman Mia, a businessman there. He made the remarks in front of people who were present at the time.
Meanwhile, several local residents have alleged that ASI Elias Hossain has demanded bribes while investigating various cases. They claimed that he shows little interest in investigating cases unless he is paid a bribe.
Allegations of irregularities had also emerged against Elias Hossain while he was investigating a case filed over allegations of child abuse and attempted rape in Tekarghat village of Gazipur Union in the upazila. The allegation is that he took financial benefits from the defendants and pressured and intimidated the complainant to withdraw the case.
Local residents have also alleged that Elias Hossain exercises influence at the police station and in investigations by identifying Officer-in-Charge (OC) Saiful Islam of Chunarughat Police Station as his “big brother” in the area. However, the allegation could not be independently verified.
When contacted about the video, ASI Mohammad Elias Hossain said, “I don’t know anything about this.” He then disconnected the phone.
When contacted by phone, Chunarughat Police Station OC Saiful Islam said, “I have seen the video. It is being verified. I will sit down with him [ASI Elias Hossain] to try to find out the context in which he made the remarks.”