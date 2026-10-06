‘I paid for my uniform with bribes to take bribes’

A video circulating on social media shows Mohammad Elias Hossain, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chunarughat Police Station in Habiganj, saying, “I paid for my uniform with bribes so that I could take bribes.”

Elias Hossain reportedly made the remarks while visiting Ranigaon Bazar in Chunarughat upazila as part of an investigation into a case. A local resident recorded his remarks on a mobile phone. The video later spread on social media, drawing criticism.

In the video, ASI Elias Hossain is heard saying, “People say things only after seeing something happen, don’t they? Don’t you understand? If I say I’m a police officer and I don’t take bribes, I am the imam of Baitul Mukarram would it be believable? I paid for my uniform with bribes, so that I could take bribes.”