Death toll from measles and measles-like symptoms nears 500
A further 11 children died across the country in the past 24 hours (between 8:00 am Thursday and 8:00 am Friday) from measles and measles-like symptoms.
Of them, two deaths from measles have been confirmed by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), while nine children died with measles-like symptoms.
With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths linked to measles and measles-like symptoms since 15 March has risen to 499. Among them, 414 children died with measles-like symptoms, while 85 deaths were confirmed as measles cases.
The information was disclosed today, Friday, in the DGHS’s regular measles situation report.
The report also said that another 1,261 children across the country showed measles-like symptoms during the same 24-hour period. Since 15 March, the total number of suspected measles cases has reached 60,540.
According to DGHS data, 54 new measles cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours. With those additions, the total number of confirmed measles cases since 15 March now stands at 8,329 children.
Since 15 March, a total of 47,511 children have been admitted to hospitals with measles-like symptoms. Of them, 43,411 have since recovered and been discharged.