Death toll from measles and measles-like symptoms nears 500

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths linked to measles and measles-like symptoms since 15 March has risen to 499. Among them, 414 children died with measles-like symptoms, while 85 deaths were confirmed as measles cases.

The information was disclosed today, Friday, in the DGHS’s regular measles situation report.

The report also said that another 1,261 children across the country showed measles-like symptoms during the same 24-hour period. Since 15 March, the total number of suspected measles cases has reached 60,540.