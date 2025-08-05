July celebration: Gas balloon explosion injures 10 at Manik Mia Avenue
Ten people were injured in a gas balloon explosion at the venue of the ‘36 July Celebration' programme, organised to mark the anniversary of the July mass uprising, on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.
The incident occurred around 2:20 pm today, Tuesday. The injured individuals received treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
National Burn Institute resident surgeon Shaon Bin Rahman told Prothom Alo that none of the injured was in critical condition and all of them received first aid.
The injured were Habibullah Habib, 23, Monsur Islam, 37, Mishu, 23, Abdullah Al Mihad, 17, Mahmudul Hasan Rahat, 20, Palash, 21, Yasin Arafat, 25, Bellal Hossain, 45, Shariful Islam, 32, and Asif Hossain Akash, 21.
According to witnesses, a gas balloon came in contact with overhead electric wires at the venue and exploded, causing the fire to spread and injuring several people. The fire was extinguished using the airflow from a drone.
The balloons, made in the shape of a helicopter, were prepared to commemorate the ‘Moment of Fascist Escape. After the fire was put out, hundreds of balloons were released at 2:25 pm to mark the occasion.