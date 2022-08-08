Dhaka's mayors get minister status

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League mayoral candidates, Atiqul Islam (R) and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, in the elections to two Dhaka city corporations call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence, Dhaka on Saturday night. Photo: PID
Two mayors of Dhaka city-- Md Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh-- have been given the minister status.
The mayors of Narayanganj and Chattogram city corporations, Selina Hayat Ivy and Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, have been given the status of state minister.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina approved the matter.
The PM office has already sent a letter to the cabinet division to issue a gazette over the decision, confirmed an official of cabinet division.