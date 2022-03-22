Death toll rises to 10, rescue operation postponed

They are Moslem Uddin, 55, resident of Islampur in Munshiganj, Abdullah Al Zaber, 32, resident of Faridganj in Chandpur, and Aarowhy Razbongshi, 3, resident Gazaria in Munshiganj.
Narayanganj sadar river police officer-in-charge Moniruzzaman told Prothom Alo that 10 people including children died in this incident.
The bodies were handed over to the families. As there has no more missing information, the recovery operation has been postponed.
Earlier, the launch, ML Afsar Uddin, sank in Shitalakkhya river on Sunday after being rammed by the cargo vessel Ruposhi-9.