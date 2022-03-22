Bangladesh

Launch accident

Death toll rises to 10, rescue operation postponed

Correspondent
Narayanganj
The river police on Tuesday evening postponed the rescue operation in Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj over capsizing the passenger launch ML Afsar Uddin.

As there is no more missing information, the rescue operation has been postponed, says river police.

However, three bodies were recovered on Tuesday: two in the morning and one in evening, taking the total tally to 10.

They are Moslem Uddin, 55, resident of Islampur in Munshiganj, Abdullah Al Zaber, 32, resident of Faridganj in Chandpur, and Aarowhy Razbongshi, 3, resident Gazaria in Munshiganj.

Narayanganj sadar river police officer-in-charge Moniruzzaman told Prothom Alo that 10 people including children died in this incident.

The bodies were handed over to the families. As there has no more missing information, the recovery operation has been postponed.

Earlier, the launch, ML Afsar Uddin, sank in Shitalakkhya river on Sunday after being rammed by the cargo vessel Ruposhi-9.

