Deaths in Bangladesh cross 8500, new cases 1051

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 554,156 as 1051 more cases were reported, after testing 18,058 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time six more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,502, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 5.82 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 13.14 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,307 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 507,920.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 91.66 per cent while the rate of death is 1.54 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, all six were male. Of the total deaths so far, 6,430 were male (75.63 per cent) and 2,072 female (24.27 per cent).
All of the six patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 18,014 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 42,16,028.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.