Decision not taken to vaccinate people under 18: DGHS

Discussions are going on for last couple of days over giving Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to those who are above 12 years.
Shamsul Haque said age limit for Covid-19 vaccine is above 18 years so far. According to the decision of the national committee on Covid-19, university students, who are above 18 years and stay in residential halls, are being vaccinated, he added.
The DGHS director said many of them have already taken vaccines. Steps have been taken to vaccinate those who are above 18 years and have no national identity card. They would be able to take vaccines through the birth registration.
In that case, the students have to go to the information department through the respective colleges and universities, Shamsul Haque added.