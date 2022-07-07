Bangladesh

Decorative illumination prohibited to save electricity

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Decorative illumination prohibited to save electricity

To save electricity, the government has issued a notice prohibiting lighting across the country. This instruction came as a result of the abnormal hike in the price of fuel oil all around the globe.

This circular was issued from the cabinet division on Thursday.

The circular directed that elaborate illumination not be used for social events, community centres, shopping malls, shops, offices and residences until further instructions.

Earlier, a meeting was held in the prime minister’s office on reviewing the power and gas situation across the country today (Thursday).

Following the meeting, energy advisor to the prime minister Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said, decorative lighting will be stopped across the country. The timings of government offices might be reduced for overcoming the ongoing gas and electricity crisis. Home office system might be started again like the corona times.

The use of air-conditioners (AC) will be brought under control too. The load shedding that is prevailing throughout the country is likely to continue till September, he added.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment