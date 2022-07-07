Decorative illumination prohibited to save electricity

Earlier, a meeting was held in the prime minister’s office on reviewing the power and gas situation across the country today (Thursday).
Following the meeting, energy advisor to the prime minister Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said, decorative lighting will be stopped across the country. The timings of government offices might be reduced for overcoming the ongoing gas and electricity crisis. Home office system might be started again like the corona times.
The use of air-conditioners (AC) will be brought under control too. The load shedding that is prevailing throughout the country is likely to continue till September, he added.