BNP spends Tk 3.7m on Facebook campaigning, Jamaat Tk 1.3m

The nature of election campaigning has changed significantly over time. Political parties and candidates are now placing strong emphasis on digital outreach.

An analysis shows that in the run-up to the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, candidates and supporters of various parties spent more than USD 52,000 on political advertising on Facebook in just one month. In Bangladeshi currency, the amount is roughly Tk 6.4 million.

An analysis of data from Meta’s Ad Library under the category “Social Issues, Elections and Politics” shows that this expenditure was made over a 30-day period, from 25 December last year, following the announcement of the election schedule, to 23 January this year.

This report analyses spending by 112 Facebook pages that spent at least USD 100 on advertisements over the past month. Advertising expenditures below USD 100 are not directly disclosed in Meta’s Ad Library.

As a result, it is clear that the actual advertising expenditure by political parties and candidates is likely significantly higher than the figures presented here.