Delhi’s support sought after US sanctions on RAB, says Momen

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who is scheduled arrive here on Thursday, visited Washington DC earlier this month.
Regarding law enforcement, US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas recently said there is no scope for repeal of sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion without concrete action and accountability.
"We want to see a RAB that remains effective at combatting terrorism, but that does so while respecting basic human rights," he said while addressing a seminar in which minister Momen spoke as the chief guest.
Responding to a question Momen said the US talks about accountability but there is in-built accountability in the RAB."We do have accountability. That might not reach to them (US)."
Asked whether the US side is convinced on what the Bangladesh says, he said may be they are not satisfied yet but in the future they will be satisfied.