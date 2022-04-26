Delhi’s support sought after US sanctions on RAB, says Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh sought India's support to withdraw the US sanctions imposed on elite force RAB and individuals, reports UNB.

"We sought their help after the US imposed sanctions on RAB. They've been very nice to us. They (Indian side) said they would raise it," Momen told reporters at his office at the foreign affairs ministry.

The foreign Minister said the Indian community of around 4.5 million members in the United States also requested the government. "They (Indian community in US) are very influential."