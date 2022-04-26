Bangladesh

Delhi’s support sought after US sanctions on RAB, says Momen

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh sought India's support to withdraw the US sanctions imposed on elite force RAB and individuals, reports UNB.

"We sought their help after the US imposed sanctions on RAB. They've been very nice to us. They (Indian side) said they would raise it," Momen told reporters at his office at the foreign affairs ministry.

The foreign Minister said the Indian community of around 4.5 million members in the United States also requested the government. "They (Indian community in US) are very influential."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who is scheduled arrive here on Thursday, visited Washington DC earlier this month.

Regarding law enforcement, US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas recently said there is no scope for repeal of sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion without concrete action and accountability.

"We want to see a RAB that remains effective at combatting terrorism, but that does so while respecting basic human rights," he said while addressing a seminar in which minister Momen spoke as the chief guest.

Advertisement

Responding to a question Momen said the US talks about accountability but there is in-built accountability in the RAB."We do have accountability. That might not reach to them (US)."

Asked whether the US side is convinced on what the Bangladesh says, he said may be they are not satisfied yet but in the future they will be satisfied.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement