Dengue: 151 more hospitalised in 24 hours

Another 151 patients were hospitalised with dengue fever across the country in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

With no deaths reported during the period, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 83, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, some 105 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 46 cases were reported from outside the division.