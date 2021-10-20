Dengue: 151 more hospitalised in 24 hours

Of the deceased, 77 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh division.
Some 798 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday morning.
Of them, 609 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 189 were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 21,725 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.
So far, 20,844 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.