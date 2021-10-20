Bangladesh

Dengue: 151 more hospitalised in 24 hours

Prothom Alo English Desk
Another 151 patients were hospitalised with dengue fever across the country in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

With no deaths reported during the period, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 83, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, some 105 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 46 cases were reported from outside the division.

Of the deceased, 77 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh division.

Some 798 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday morning.

Of them, 609 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 189 were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 21,725 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

So far, 20,844 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.

