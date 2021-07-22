Dengue: 25 cases reported in 24 hrs

So far, information about three suspected dengue deaths have been sent to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), the DGHS said.
Some 1,385 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 951 of them released after recovery.
Bangladesh is seeing a rise in dengue cases when the Covid situation is worsening in the country, with the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
A total of 1,193 cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths were reported in 2020.
According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 when it claimed 93 lives. In the following three years, the fatalities almost fell to zero.
However, the mosquito-borne viral infection struck again in 2018, killing 26 and infecting 10,148 people.