Dengue: 29 patients hospitalised in Dhaka in 24hrs

The dengue cases are rising in the capital allegedly due to insufficient measures for preventing mosquito-borne diseases like dengue from the city corporations.
On 21 June, DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.
This year, DGHS has recorded 1,376 dengue cases and 1,254 recoveries so far.
Dengue, a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries, was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives.
In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero. However, 105 patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died of dengue in 2021.
Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas. As per US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 4 billion people, almost half of the world's population, live in dengue-prone areas.
Each year, up to 400 million people get infected with dengue while approximately 100 million get sick from infection, and 40,000 die, it said.
"There is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue. Early detection of disease progression associated with severe dengue, and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates of severe dengue to below 1 per cent," according to the World Health Organization.