Dengue: 53 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Fifty three new dengue patients have been hospitalised in 24 hours until Saturday morning, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the DGHS.

Ninety people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.