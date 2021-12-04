Bangladesh

Dengue: 53 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Fifty three new dengue patients have been hospitalised in 24 hours until Saturday morning, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the DGHS.

Ninety people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Twenty four new patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 29 cases have been reported from outside the division. Some 293 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday.

Of them, 213 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 80 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 27,536 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 27,145 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

