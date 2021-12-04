Dengue: 53 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Twenty four new patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 29 cases have been reported from outside the division. Some 293 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday.
Of them, 213 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 80 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 27,536 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 27,145 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.