Dengue cases keep rising as 242 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

As many as 242 new dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals in 24 hours till Thursday morning amid a spike in the mosquito-borne disease that spreads mainly during monsoon, reports news agency UNB.

Twenty two suspected dengue deaths were reported to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) but it is yet to confirm any death from dengue, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).