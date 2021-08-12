Dengue cases keep rising as 242 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Bangladesh started seeing an uptrend in dengue cases from June. It started seeing over 200 Dengue cases every day since 1 August.
Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities.
Some 896 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday morning, according to DGHS.
Of them, 824 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.
Among the new patients, 121 were admitted to the government and private hospitals in Dhaka.
Some 5,434 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January – 4,516 of them have been released after recovery.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.