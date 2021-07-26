Dengue cases on the rise too

Kingkor Ghosh, an epidemiologist of Dhaka Shishu Hospital, told Prothom Alo that the number of dengue patients has increased a lot in July. Most of the patients admitted to hospitals are residents of Dhaka. Children under the age of 5 are being more affected. It is important to cover the body of children and keep them under the mosquito nets.

According to the health emergency operation centre and control room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), as many as 1,679 dengue patients have been identified across the country from 1 January to 25 July this year. Of them, some 460 dengue patients were admitted at different hospitals in the country yesterday and some 454 of them were admitted at different hospitals in Dhaka. Among the other six dengue patients three are receiving treatment in Gazipur, and one each in Kishoreganj, Netrakona and Khulna.