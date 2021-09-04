Dengue death toll crosses 50

Among them, 1,137 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 136 were listed outside Dhaka.
According to DGHS, 11,501 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 10,174 of them have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to DGHS.
Of the deaths so far, 47 were reported in Dhaka city, two in Chattogram division and one each in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.
Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1.
The dengue cases continue to rise alarmingly when the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited health care facilities for the last few months.