Dengue on rise as 40 new patients hospitalised

After a few months of low dengue figures, cases are creeping up again in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The country confirmed 40 more dengue – a viral infection – cases in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Thirty-nine new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and one outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

One hundred and fifteen dengue patients, including 111 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.