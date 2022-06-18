Bangladesh

Dengue on rise as 40 new patients hospitalised

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two workers of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) are seen working with fogging machines to smoke out midges especially mosquitoes as Dengue outbreak has intensified in the capital. Dipu Malakar took the photo from Tejkunipara area of Dhaka on 4 September.
After a few months of low dengue figures, cases are creeping up again in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The country confirmed 40 more dengue – a viral infection – cases in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Thirty-nine new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and one outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

One hundred and fifteen dengue patients, including 111 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 730 dengue cases and 615 recoveries so far. The directorate has not yet reported any death from the mosquito-borne viral disease. Dengue – a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries – was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.

However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021.

Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas.

About 4 billion people, almost half of the world's population, live in areas with a risk of dengue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each year, up to 400 million people get infected with dengue while approximately 100 million get sick from infection, and 40,000 die from severe dengue, it says.

"There is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue. Early detection of disease progression associated with severe dengue, and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates of severe dengue to below 1 percent," according to the World Health Organization.

