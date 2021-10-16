Dengue: One more dies, 183 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 141 were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 42 cases were reported from outside the division.
Among the deceased, 77 people died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh division.
Some 869 dengue patients are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday morning.
Of them, 688 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 181 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 21, 201 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.
So far, 20,249 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.
In September the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.
In August 7,698 people were diagnosed with dengue while the highest 34 people died from it, said DGHS.