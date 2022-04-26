Denmark crown princess visits Rohingya camps in Ukhiya

Crown princess of Denmark Mary Elizabeth visited Kutupalong Refugee Camps in the Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday and spent the day with the Rohingya refugees.

At 10:30am on Tuesday, the Danish princess interacted with Rohingya kids at the Kutupalong Camp-6. The children greeted her with a salam. The princess asked them, “How are you?” They replied with a smile, “We are fine.”

She further asked, “Do all of you go to school? Do you guys have a school here (refugee camps)?” One of the kids answered saying, “Yes, we have a lot of schools here. All of us go to school.”