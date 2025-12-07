NCP, AB Party, and Rashtra Sanskar Andolan launch new political alliance
Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), has announced a new political alliance called the “Democratic Reform Alliance,” formed through the coalition of three political parties: the NCP, the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), and the Rashtra Sanskar Andolan.
The alliance was announced with a commitment to fulfilling the aspirations for change that emerged after the July mass uprising in Bangladesh and to prevent the country from returning to the path of old politics.
This Sunday afternoon, at an urgent press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) auditorium in Segun Bagicha, the capital, Nahid Islam made this announcement.
At the event, AB Party chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju and Rashtra Sanskar Andolan president Hasnat Kaiyum were also present.
Nahid Islam said that the announced “Democratic Reform Alliance” is not merely an electoral alliance, but a political coalition. The alliance has come together with a focus on national dignity and economic liberation. It will participate in the upcoming national parliamentary elections and work to continue the journey toward economic freedom.