NCP, AB Party, and Rashtra Sanskar Andolan launch new political alliance

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), has announced a new political alliance called the “Democratic Reform Alliance,” formed through the coalition of three political parties: the NCP, the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), and the Rashtra Sanskar Andolan.

The alliance was announced with a commitment to fulfilling the aspirations for change that emerged after the July mass uprising in Bangladesh and to prevent the country from returning to the path of old politics.