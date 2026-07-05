Why 61 passengers with boarding passes skip Malaysia flight at Dhaka airport

Even though 61 passengers of a Malaysia-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight collected their boarding passes at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, they ultimately did not board the aircraft.

As a result, the flight departed from Dhaka on Saturday night without a total of 76 passengers.

A source from Biman Bangladesh Airlines mentioned that there were 288 tickets sold for the BG-386 flight to Malaysia.

Among them, 10 were offloaded by the immigration department. Additionally, five passengers were stopped at the boarding gate.

After collecting boarding passes, 61 more passengers did not show up at the boarding gate. Eventually, the flight left Dhaka around 8: 30pm with 212 passengers.