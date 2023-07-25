Low pressure area formed over Bay

It predicted rain or thundershowers at many places over Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions; at a few places over Rangpur and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Besides, mild heat wave is sweeping Dhaka, Rajshahi, Pabna, Feni and Chuadanga and it may continue.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.