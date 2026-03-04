Ministry urges restraint on decorative lighting and private vehicle use
Amid fears of a potential energy shortage caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has requested the public to avoid decorative lighting and reduce the use of private vehicles during Ramadan, while encouraging greater reliance on public transport.
The ministry also called for energy-efficient practices and appealed for everyone’s cooperation in conserving electricity and fuel.
The ministry issued a statement on Wednesday noting that global fuel supplies are being disrupted due to instability in the Middle East, which could temporarily affect the domestic energy sector.
Energy supply may face short-term interruptions, or require temporary adjustments, potentially impacting electricity and fertiliser production. The ministry emphasised the need for energy conservation under these circumstances.
The statement also noted that relevant authorities, including the administration, police, and Border Guard Bangladesh, have been requested to take necessary steps to prevent fuel smuggling.
To address the situation, an emergency meeting was held on Wednesday morning by energy minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku.
During the meeting, it was reported that the delivery of fuel from potential sources is uncertain in terms of quantity and timing.
The ministry has already taken all possible measures to minimise the negative impact of the global situation, and initiatives are underway to secure energy supplies from all available sources.
The meeting was attended by state minister Anindya Islam Amit, the secretary of the energy and mineral resources division, the chairmen of BPCL and PDB, and other officials of the ministry.
The ministry urged the public to remain patient and offer full cooperation to ensure the government’s efforts in addressing the temporary energy shortage are successful.