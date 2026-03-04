Ministry urges restraint on decorative lighting and private vehicle use

Amid fears of a potential energy shortage caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has requested the public to avoid decorative lighting and reduce the use of private vehicles during Ramadan, while encouraging greater reliance on public transport.

The ministry also called for energy-efficient practices and appealed for everyone’s cooperation in conserving electricity and fuel.

The ministry issued a statement on Wednesday noting that global fuel supplies are being disrupted due to instability in the Middle East, which could temporarily affect the domestic energy sector.

Energy supply may face short-term interruptions, or require temporary adjustments, potentially impacting electricity and fertiliser production. The ministry emphasised the need for energy conservation under these circumstances.