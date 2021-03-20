Bangladesh

DGHS DG Khurshid tests Covid-19 positive

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam has tested covid-19 positive on Thursday. He is now in isolation at home.

DGHS spokesperson and Non Communicable Disease Control's (NCDC) director Robed Amin confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Saturday.

He said family members and the personal secretary of the DG were infected with the disease at first.

Later, samples of Khurshid Alam and MIS director Mizanur Rahman were collected. Both of them tested positive.

They have been kept under observation, Robed said.

