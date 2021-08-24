Bangladesh

DGHS reports 114 Covid-19 deaths, over 5200 cases in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Relatives of a Covid-19 patient take him to a hospital
Relatives of a Covid-19 patient take him to a hospital

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 14,72,964 as 5,249 more cases were reported, after testing 34,708 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 114 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 25,513, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 15.12 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.89 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 8,907 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 13,81,763.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 93.81 per cent while the rate of death is 1.73 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 56 were male and 58 female. Of the total deaths so far, 16,646 were male (65.25 per cent) and 8,867 female (34.75 per cent).

Among the 114 patients died in the last 24 hours, 111 breathed their last at different hospitals, while three passed away at their homes.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 42 were in Dhaka division, 29 in Chattogram, six in Rajshahi, 13 in Khulna, six in Rangpur, nine in Sylhet, five in Barishal and four in Mymensingh divisions.

Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 11,199 were in Dhaka, 5072 in Chattogram, 1898 in Rajshahi, 3347 in Khulna, 864 in Barisal, 1083 in Sylhet, 1275 in Rangpur, and 775 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.

A total of 34,229 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 87,21,014.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

