DGHS reports 114 Covid-19 deaths, over 5200 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 14,72,964 as 5,249 more cases were reported, after testing 34,708 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 114 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 25,513, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 15.12 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.89 per cent.