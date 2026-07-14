Education Minister regrets, says steps can be taken to hold the exam again

Expressing regret for his previous statement, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said that arrangements can be made to retake the Higher Secondary examinations in Physics, Accounting, and Logic.

The Education Minister stated this while speaking on a bill in the National Parliament today, Tuesday.

Earlier, during the question-and-answer session, Jamaat-e-Islami Member of Parliament Shafiqul Islam raised a question regarding this matter.

The Education Minister had already responded once about this issue.

Later, during the discussion on passing the bill, they spoke about the matter again.