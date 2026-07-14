Education Minister regrets, says steps can be taken to hold the exam again
Expressing regret for his previous statement, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said that arrangements can be made to retake the Higher Secondary examinations in Physics, Accounting, and Logic.
The Education Minister stated this while speaking on a bill in the National Parliament today, Tuesday.
Earlier, during the question-and-answer session, Jamaat-e-Islami Member of Parliament Shafiqul Islam raised a question regarding this matter.
The Education Minister had already responded once about this issue.
Later, during the discussion on passing the bill, they spoke about the matter again.
In the discussion on passing the bill, Jamaat-e-Islami Member of Parliament Shafiqul Islam said, "When we are discussing the university, our dear students have broken barricades and are sitting in front of our parliament."
He demanded the fulfillment of the students' demands or the resolution of their problems through discussion with them.
At that time, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon said, "We have reviewed a lot on this matter. Yesterday, there were exams for Physics, Accounting, and Logic. It was raining during the exams, many got wet, and there have been complaints that many could not take the exam properly. Even though we were constantly monitoring the situation, demands have come from the students regarding this exam."
The Education Minister said, "Due to the floods, we have already canceled the exams in every district of the Chittagong Board; we will have to retake them. In this case, we have thought it through, and when we go to hold the exams for the Chittagong Board — Physics first paper, Accounting, and Logic — we will be able to arrange the retake of these exams, Inshallah."
The Education Minister further said, "Moreover, many have objected to my personal comments. On this matter, I want to say, I did not say anything to anyone with any ulterior motive. If anyone has been hurt, I simply express my regret. "