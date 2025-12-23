'Attack on freedom of expression, democratic participation in Bangladesh'

Seven international organisations have strongly condemned the violent attacks on Bangladesh’s two most prominent media outlets—Prothom Alo and The Daily Star—as well as the vandalism of Chhayanaut, one of the country’s most renowned cultural and educational institutions.

The organisations are: the US-based human rights organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW); the US-based digital rights organisation Access Now; the global freedom of expression organisation Article 19; the global journalists’ rights organisation Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ); the international human rights organisation International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP); Journalists for Democracy in Sri Lanka (JDS); and Tech Global Institute (TGI).

Referring to the attacks on these institutions on 18 December, the joint statement published on Monday on HRW’s website said that these apparently coordinated acts of violence represent a grave escalation in attacks against independent media, journalists, activists, and cultural spaces in Bangladesh. We are also deeply alarmed at the credible reports of public beating to death and burning of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka Upazila on the same night, following allegations that he made “derogatory remarks” on religion.

These incidents followed the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a political activist and leading figure of Bangladesh’s 2024 July Uprising, who was shot in broad daylight in the country’s capital on 12 December and died on 18 December, 2025.