At least 14 people killed in lightning strikes in 7 districts

At least 14 people have been killed in lightning strikes across seven districts of the country today, Sunday.

Among them, five were killed in Gaibandha; two each in Thakurgaon, Sirajganj, and Jamalpur; and one each in Panchagarh, Bogura, and Natore.

After a heatwave lasting more than a week, rain began today in Dhaka as well as in parts of the Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. Lightning accompanied the rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, scattered rain may continue in different parts of the country over the remaining days of the month, which could ease the ongoing heatwave.