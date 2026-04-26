At least 14 people killed in lightning strikes in 7 districts
At least 14 people have been killed in lightning strikes across seven districts of the country today, Sunday.
Among them, five were killed in Gaibandha; two each in Thakurgaon, Sirajganj, and Jamalpur; and one each in Panchagarh, Bogura, and Natore.
After a heatwave lasting more than a week, rain began today in Dhaka as well as in parts of the Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. Lightning accompanied the rainfall.
According to the Meteorological Department, scattered rain may continue in different parts of the country over the remaining days of the month, which could ease the ongoing heatwave.
Gaibandha
Five people, including a child, were killed by lightning in Gaibandha district on Sunday afternoon. Three of the victims were from Dhopadanga village in Sundarganj upazila, one from Deluabari village in Fulchhari upazila, and one from Helencha village in Saghata upazila.
The deceased are: Fuad Chowdhury (10), son of former union Parishad chairman Jahangir Hossain; Rafi Chowdhury (15), son of Choton Mia; and Mizan Mia (20), son of Nabi Hossain—all from South Dhopadanga village under Dhopadanga union of Sundarganj; Manik Mia (25), son of Shukkur Ali from Deluabari village under Fulchhari union; and Nombar Ali (65) from Helencha village under Bonarpara union in Saghata.
Another person named Shamim Mia was injured in the lightning strike in South Dhopadanga village, and a cow was also killed.
According to local sources cited by Mokhlesur Rahman Mondal, chairman of Dhopadanga union Parishad, the sky suddenly darkened with black clouds around 4:30 pm, followed by rain and a storm with lightning. At that time, Fuad, Rafi, and Mizan were standing on a road beside their house when they were struck directly by lightning and died on the spot. A nearby cow also died. The injured Shamim was quickly rescued and admitted to Gaibandha General Hospital.
In another incident, Manik Mia was severely injured by lightning while transporting cattle fodder by horse cart from a river ghat in Deluabari char.
Relatives took him to Saghata Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead, confirmed Azharul Hannan, chairman of Fulchhari Union.
Meanwhile, according to family sources, Nombar Ali was struck by lightning around 4:30 pm while going out to check on goats near his house during the rain. He fell critically ill at the scene and was later taken to Saghata Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead. The matter was confirmed by Nasirul Alam, chairman of Bonarpara union Parishad.
Thakurgaon
Two people were killed in separate lightning incidents in Thakurgaon. The incidents occurred around noon on Sunday in Niamatpur and Koshadangipara villages under Pirganj upazila.
The deceased are Laboni Akter (35), wife of Rashidul Islam from Niamatpur village, and Ilias Ali (37), son of Akbar Ali from Koshadangipara village.
According to eyewitnesses and local residents, intermittent rain had been falling in Pirganj and surrounding areas since Sunday morning. Around 1:45 pm, Laboni was returning home after cutting grass for cattle when she was struck by lightning and died.
In the other incident, witnesses said Ilias had gone to check on his crops in a field in the Bairampur area around noon. At that time, sudden rain began, accompanied by loud thunder and lightning, which struck and killed him on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirganj Police Station, Mohammad Mazharul Islam, confirmed the deaths and said unnatural death (UD) cases have been filed in connection with the incidents.
Sirajganj
Two people were killed by lightning in Raiganj and Tarash upazilas of Sirajganj on the first day of seasonal storms and rain. The incidents occurred on Sunday afternoon in Mallikchan village of Dhangara union in Raiganj and in Batrashin village of Tarash upazila.
According to local residents and police sources, several members of the same family were stacking harvested paddy in a field in Mallikchan village when dark clouds gathered in the afternoon. At that moment, Hossain Ali Sheikh (25) was critically injured by a lightning strike. He was taken to a local doctor, who declared him dead. The deceased was the son of Abdul Halim Sheikh of the village. He is survived by his wife and a son.
Mohammad Hasan Iqbal Sohag, a lecturer at a local college, confirmed the incident, saying that a death from lightning had occurred in the upazila at the very start of the season, which is an irreparable loss for the family.
In Tarash upazila, Abdul Hamid (50), who was killed in lightning strikes, was son of the late Gafur Ali from Batrashin village under Madhainagar union.
Local union parishad member Mohammad Shafiqul Islam said that around 3:30 pm, Abdul Hamid was working in a field near his house during the rain when he was struck by lightning and died on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash Police Station, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, said around 6:00 pm that they had received reports of a farmer’s death due to lightning.
Jamalpur
Two people were killed and four others injured in separate lightning incidents in Jamalpur. Five cattle also died. The incidents occurred on Sunday afternoon in Char Jatharthapur area of Sadar upazila and in Hajrabari area of Melandah upazila.
The deceased are Marjina Begum (22), wife of Mohammad Rajib from Hajrabari in Melandah, and Hasmat Ali (45), son of Habib Mondal from Char Jatharthapur in Sadar upazila.
The injured are Shefali Begum (25), wife of Harun Mia from Hajrabari; Anwar Hossain (34), son of Nur Ali; Md Shawon Mia (25), son of Mohammad Ruman Mia—both from Char Jatharthapur; and Sukhi (14), daughter of Suman Mia from Naovanga area. The injured have been admitted to Jamalpur General Hospital.
According to local sources, sudden rain accompanied by lightning began in Jamalpur on Sunday afternoon. Marjina Begum was working in a kitchen in the courtyard of her house in Hajrabari when she was struck by lightning and died on the spot.
Meanwhile, Hasmat Ali was working in a crop field in Char Jatharthapur when lightning struck during the rain, critically injuring him along with Anwar Hossain and Shawon Mia. Locals rescued them and took them to Jamalpur General Hospital, where Hasmat Ali later died while undergoing treatment.
Local sources also said that one cow died in Char Jatharthapur and four others in Dewanganj upazila due to lightning strikes.
Assistant Director of Jamalpur General Hospital, Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, confirmed the deaths and injuries.
Panchagarh
A tea worker named Mohammad Suhrawardy (22) was killed by lightning in Atwari upazila of Panchagarh. The incident occurred around 7:45 am on Sunday near a tea garden in Sonapatila area of Dhamor union. Two other tea workers, Mohammad Mostafa (45) and Zaherul Islam (43), were injured. Among them, Mostafa has been admitted to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital.
The deceased Suhrawardy was the son of Abdus Samad of Sonapatila area under Dhamor union. He had been married only eight days earlier.
According to family members and locals, the three workers were returning home after plucking tea leaves from a garden owned by a farmer named Sher Ali when light rain was falling. Suddenly, lightning struck near the tea garden, killing Suhrawardy on the spot and injuring the other two workers who were nearby.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atwari Police Station, Matiar Rahman, said an unnatural death case has been filed in this regard.
Natore
A paddy harvester named Samrat Hossain (26) was killed by lightning in Singra upazila of Natore. The incident took place around 5:30 pm on Sunday in Thenga Pakuria village under Dahia union.
Samrat Hossain was the son of Saja Fakir from Nagordala village in Shahzadpur upazila of Sirajganj. Local residents said that Samrat, along with others, was transporting harvested paddy to a house in the village when a storm and rain began. He placed the load of paddy down and took shelter in a nearby house, where he was suddenly struck by lightning and critically injured. He was taken to the sadar hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Bogura
A farmer named Suman (35) was killed by lightning in Gabtali upazila of Bogura. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Muchikhali village under Sonaray union.
Suman was the son of Abdul Karim of Muchikhali village.
According to police and local sources, heavy rain began suddenly around 3:45 pm. At that time, Suman went to bring back goats tied in a field near his house. As soon as he reached the field, he was struck by lightning and died on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gabtali Model Police Station, Mohammad Rakib Hasan, said police visited the scene after receiving the news. An unnatural death case has been filed.
[Information for this report was provided by staff correspondents and correspondents from Bogura, Gaibandha, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Jamalpur, Natore, and Raiganj in Sirajganj.