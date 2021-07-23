Dhaka-Chattogram highway empty, cars being turned back

The Dhaka-Chattogram highway took on a vacant look on the first day of strict restrictions enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus. The law enforcement has taken up a strict stance at the checkposts along the highways. Any passenger buses that approach are being turned back. Cases are being filed against vehicles.

Passengers who have been on Eid holiday, are now suffering. Many of them have started off on foot.

A visit to the Siddhirganj Signboard area along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway today, Friday, found the road empty. There was no rush of passengers. BGB, RAB, highway police and district police have taken up position there since the morning. Cars are being searched at the DMP checkpost at the entrance to the capital city. Other than emergency transport, no vehicles are being allowed to enter the city. No one without a plausible reason is being allowed to enter and many passengers, finding no transport, are walking to the destinations.